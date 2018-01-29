The Municipality of North Cowichan wants to hear what you think.

A Public Ideas Fair regarding the Bell McKinnon Local Area Plan goes on Wednesday, January 31 at the Forest Discovery Centre and runs from 4 until 7 p.m.

Manager of Communications and Strategic Initiatives, Natasha Horsman takes us through what a local area plan is all about.

Horsman says this meeting is meant to make the information gathering process a little more enjoyable for everyone.

Shaping the vision of the Bell McKinnon Local Area Plan will take approximately eight weeks and if you miss this meeting, there will be more events over the next two months.

If you’re unable to attend this meeting, you can provide feedback by email at bellmckinnon@northcowichan.ca or visit northcowichan.ca this week, as a PlaceSpeak topic will be launched on the website.

PlaceSpeak is North Cowichan’s online consultation tool.