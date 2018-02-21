Everyone wants a little extra cash and rebates are available for people who want to replace their old, smoky, inefficient woodstoves.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is offering up to $600 dollars in rebates to replace old woodstoves with cleaner-burning alternatives like a heat pump, gas or propane stoves or E.P.A.-certified pellet or woodstoves.

The Woodstove Replacement Program has been around for almost 10 years and the C.V.R.D. and its partners aim to improve air quality in the Cowichan Valley and reduce health risks associated with bad air.

The rebates are on a first-come, first-served basis and they are very popular.