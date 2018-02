The Vancouver Island-Central Coast has claimed five medals at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops and a Crofton Gymnast has two of them.

Brooklyn Stobbe has earned a bronze medal in a team gymnastics event and a silver in the all-around women’s event.

Campbell River’s Abigail Sheehan won a gold medal in women’s 44 kilogram Judo, while Nanaimo’s Aaron Boulding won silver in men’s 34 kilogram Judo.