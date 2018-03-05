It seems the Municipality of North Cowichan and the City of Duncan may be blazing the trail a bit when it comes to amalgamation.

The two municipalities are still hoping for an April referendum on amalgamation, but Mayor of North Cowichan Jon Lefebure says the province won’t approve it until all of its concerns are addressed……

Lefebure says both municipalities are still hoping the referendum can go ahead in April and he says the plans to move forward, if the green light should come from the province, are at the ready……

If the referendum isn’t a ‘go’ for April, it could be held in October along with the municipal elections, however, if it passed at that time, another election would have to be held to determined the amalgamated council.