More than two dozen women union leaders were in the legislature talking to legislators about a number of women’s issues recently.

Among the items they were asking for was improved sexual assault services for women at BC health care facilities.

Jane Sterk, with Cowichan Women Against Violence says she’s on board with that request.

Sterk says, in Victoria, there’s a full service sexual assault centre separate from the hospital where victims can go and it’s a complete service with dedicated forensic nurses…..

Sterk says she would like to see that kind of service in every community and the Cowichan Valley could certainly use one.