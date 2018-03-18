The Nanaimo/North Cowichan MLA says the province is looking at any policies it can change to make it easier for Catalyst Paper to do business.

That’s after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced it will impose a 22 per cent anti-dumping duty deposit on the company’s exports of some of its paper products.

Routley says the province has also offered to support Catalyst if it needs to tap into 850 million dollars the Federal Government has set aside to help industry in this kind of trade predicament.

Routley says the company is extremely important to B.C.’s economy……

The Crofton mill employs more than 570 people, while Catalyst’s Powell River mill has almost 450 workers.