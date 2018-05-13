If the amalgamation referendum sees Duncan and North Cowichan become one jurisdiction, the John Horgan government will commit eleven million dollars.

The money will go to restructuring assistance and would help pay for some of the costs associated with transitioning to one jurisdiction.

Eight point five million dollars would be earmarked for increased policing costs.

The offer of assistance would be contingent on the new municipality absorbing the cost of ten members, whose salaries are currently paid for by the province.

This funding also depends on the outcome of the amalgamation referendum on June 23.