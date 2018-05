Most councillors in both Duncan and North Cowichan are still ‘mum’ when it comes to their thoughts on amalgamation.

However, North Cowichan councillor Al Siebring has broken his silence and is pro-amalgamation, as the referendum will determine whether the two communities become one or remain distinct from one another.

Siebring calls splitting these two communities up in 1912 a mistake that needs to be undone.

The Duncan/North Cowichan amalgamation referendum goes June 23.