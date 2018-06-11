CVRD Recycling Centres will now accept a new stream of recycling.

Tauseef Waraich, Manager of Recycling and Waste Management says some flexible plastic packaging, that was previously garbage, will now be recycled….

Plastic, grocery bags are not part of the list.

Waraich says it’s important to note that the materials accepted in residential curbside recycling haven’t changed, it’s only at the recycling centres where the items will be collected…..

He says the items will be collected as part of a research and development project to determine how best to effectively recover useable plastic from the materials.