The Cowichan Station Area Association and Dinter Nursery are ‘growing beautiful things together.’

Dinter Nursery has donated healthy plants for an annual plant sale, running Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

All proceeds support the maintenance and restoration of the former Cowichan Station School for public use at ‘The Hub.’

The Cowichan Station Schoolhouse closed in 2007, the upper floor has been vacant since 2011, but come late 2018, the upper floor will be transformed into a multi-use facility.

The sale is at 2375 Koksilah Road.