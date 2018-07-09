The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for help in finding 43-year-old John Wesley Reginald Shaw.

Shaw is wanted on charges of Dangerous Driving, Driving while Disqualified and Flight from Police.

He has been driving two stolen trucks, a white 2017 Toyota Tacoma and a 2008 silver Dodge Ram.

Shaw is considered dangerous and if you see him, don’t approach him.

If you have any information about where he is, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or text a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 2 74637.