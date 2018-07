What’s the future look like at the Nanaimo Airport?

The Nanaimo Airport Commission is hosting the first of three public information sessions about future plans at Y-C-D tonight.

The meeting will provide discussion surrounding the long-term plans for the development of available land at the airport.

The information session runs from now until 7 tonight at the Coast Bastion Inn in Nanaimo.

Meetings are scheduled for the Cedar Community Hall tomorrow and the Eagles Hall in Ladysmith on Wednesday.