It’s never something a municipality wants to do, but North Cowichan has given a $472,000 dollar grant back to the provincial government.

The lowest tender council received to complete the Bike BC Trail was 35 per cent over the project budget and the decision was made to cancel the project.

Mayor Jon Lefebure says another potential project in the area contributed to the bike trail project being scrapped.

The project was worth about $972,000 dollars, meaning that even with the funding, North Cowichan was still on the hook for half a million dollars.

Lefebure says giving the money back to the province was the right decision.

The trail would have been located east of the Trans-Canada between Beverly Street and Drinkwater Road.

The funding goes back into the government pot and will be used to fund another project.