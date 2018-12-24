BC Hydro has commented that the windstorm that ravaged the Cowichan Valley recently was one of the worst in two decades.

While crews have drawn the ire of the public for their slow restoration of power, the utility company said downed trees have left some roads impassable and crews have been unable to complete full damage assessments in the hardest hit areas.

It will take BC Hydro several days to restore power to some areas.

To inquire as to when your power will be restored call 1-800-BCHYDRO.