Inspire Health is a non-profit supportive cancer organization and they’ll be holding a one-day workshop in Duncan early next month.

Rachel Mark is the clinical director of Inspire Health which was founded in Vancouver in 1997 and now also operates out of Kelowna and Victoria.

Mark said there are some very good cancer treatment services in B.C., but where there’s a gap is in treating the whole person.

That’s where Inspire Health comes in.

She said Inspire Health helps people with a diagnosis of cancer to maintain and improve their quality of life.

Mark said those things include nutrition, exercise, stress management, making sure questions are answered, like a return to work and understanding scans and tests.

The workshop, in Duncan, goes February 4th, but cancer patients and their support people, have to register before January 22nd to participate.