It’s a good news, bad news situation.

Researchers have spotted a new calf swimming with the formerly pregnant L-77 orca and the newest addition to L-pod will be designated L-124.

This is great news to the southern resident killer whale species, as L-124’s birth brings the total remaining southern residents to 75.

The bad news is, L-124 is born at a time when the species is facing the threat of extinction, as the orcas’ main source of food, salmon, is not widely available.

This is the first birth in L-pod in seven years.