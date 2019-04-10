Residents of B.C. are increasingly turning to tap water as primary drinking source.

Just one in eight of B.C. households primarily drank bottled water rather than tap water in 2017.

Statistics Canada says the percentage was down markedly from ten years prior and significantly lower than the Canadian average.

In fact, among the provinces, B.C. recorded the highest proportion of households who drank only tap water in 2017.

Victoria residents were most likely to get their drinking water from the tap, followed by Vancouverites.