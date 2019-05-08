For the third time, the province has tested the Alert Ready system.

Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness, says the testing is designed to assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any adjustments that need to be made.

Residents who have an LTE or a 4-G compatible phone should have received an alert at 1:55 p.m. today (Wednesday).

Having your phone up to date in terms of its system software and operating system is important in ensuring you receive the alerts.

This also happens to be Emergency Preparedness week.

Rice says British Columbians have a role to play when it comes to emergency preparedness, as do all levels of government, and we are all responsible when it comes to our own personal preparedness.