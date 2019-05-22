The committee will consider all input and make recommendations to the legislative assembly in a report, which is expected to be released in the early fall. (Sharon Vanhouwe, screenshot from the Hansard, used with permission)

The all-party Select Standing Committee on Children and Youth has been holding a series of public hearings around the province to receive input on children and youth with neuro-diverse special needs.

Those are conditions like autistic spectrum disorder, fetal alcohol syndrome and other developmental delays.

Committee members include the chair, Nicholas Simons, MLA Powell River-Sunshine Coast, the deputy chair, Michelle Stilwell, MLA Parksville-Qualicum and Sonia Furstenau, MLA for the Cowichan Valley.

Stilwell said funding for assessments is one of the biggest complaints people have.

“For access to assessments. The wait lists for assessments are too long. People are waiting anywhere from 18 months to two years to simply get the assessment so they can get the support they need.”

The Committee will be in Nanaimo Friday at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre from 9 to noon.

Parents, caregivers, service providers, and advocates are invited to share their experiences and challenges with assessment and eligibility processes, and their recommendations for improvement.