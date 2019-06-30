Canada Day Celebrations in Nanaimo
Family enjoying Canada Day. Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff.
We live in the best country in the world and Canada Day celebrations are coming to Maffeo Sutton Park from 11 am until 3:30 pm tomorrow.
To ring in Canada’s 152nd birthday, there will be a lot of entertainment on the main stage, bouncy castles, interactive booths, and face painting.
Priority parking will be offered to people with disabilities and all other parking is available off-site in the downtown parkades and lots.
