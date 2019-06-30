We live in the best country in the world and Canada Day celebrations are coming to Maffeo Sutton Park from 11 am until 3:30 pm tomorrow.

To ring in Canada’s 152nd birthday, there will be a lot of entertainment on the main stage, bouncy castles, interactive booths, and face painting.

Priority parking will be offered to people with disabilities and all other parking is available off-site in the downtown parkades and lots.

To find a schedule of everything that is happening, click here.