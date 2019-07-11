A black Big Tex 70SR dump trailer was stolen from a Cowichan Bay property on Cowichan Bay Road early this morning.

The trailer is expected to be valued at $5,000 dollars, with a licence plate number of WBR94P.

It has handles on the top of the tailgate which makes it visually unique from others like it and we’ve attached a photo of a trailer that looks a lot like the one that was stolen.

If you have any information on this stolen dump trailer, call 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can leave a secure tip online at Cowichan Crimestoppers.