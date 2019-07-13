The United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 is saying that Western Forest Products has rejected mediation.

However, Vice-President of Corporate Affairs with Western Susan Dolinsky said that’s simply untrue.

“That is incorrect, we are fully committed to the collective bargaining process and we have continued to push for the appointment of a mediator since we first made the request on June 25,” said Dolinsky.

In a release yesterday, the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 announced that Western rejected mediation, but the company’s Vice-President of Corporate Affairs Susan Dolinsky reiterates that Western welcomes mediation.

“What is really promising for Western is that the USW has agreed to mediation, which is good news from our perspective,” said Dolinsky. “As is typical during this process, both parties express their preferences regarding the appointment of a mediator and that’s where we are at in the process.”

Dolinsky added, “This should, in no way, be interpreted as Western refusing mediation.”

Mills in Cowichan Bay, Duke Point, and Saltair were subject to shutdowns recently.

The graveyard shift at the Chemainus mill was also eliminated recently.