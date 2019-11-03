The province has proposed amendments to the Elections Act that will promote improved efficiency and a focus on young voters.

The proposed changes to voting administration rules are the most significant in a quarter-century.

These proposed changes would provide Elections BC the ability to make use of new technology, like vote-counting equipment and the tabulation of paper ballots.

Electronic voting books would more quickly record who has cast their ballot and ballot printers to provide flexibility for people who are voting outside their electoral district.

Other changes are aimed at increased voter turnout.

The chief electoral officer will be able to maintain a list of future voters, aged 16 and 17, so they will be registered voters by the time they turn 18.