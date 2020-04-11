Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix report five more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total in British Columbia to 55.

They again urged people to stay at home during the Easter weekend, and “be creative” with how they connected and celebrated with family and friends.

While provincial parks are closed, they suggest people find time to go outdoors for walks or family bike rides, but always maintain a safe distance from others.

There are 40 new cases, for a total of 1,410 cases in the province.

Dr Henry and Dix sys there have been no new long-term care outbreaks in the last day and medical teams continue to provide support to the 20 remaining affected long-term care and assisted-living facilities, which have a combined 242 cases of COVID-19.

Eight-hundred-and-79 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no longer require isolation.