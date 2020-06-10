Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

“No matter where you are, we need to continue to follow our rules for safe social interactions.”

That was the message from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry yesterday, as ten new COVID19 cases were announced in BC.

As Vancouver Island sees a low number of COVID19 transmission, the total remains at 130, some British Columbians have been convinced that the threat is gone.

Henry said people need to remain vigilant in protecting themselves against the spread of COVID19.

“We have not seen a case on Vancouver Island, thankfully, on Vancouver Island for quite some time, but that doesn’t mean that we are free of risk because we know there needs to be movement, back and forth, to this island to support essential services for a variety of reasons,” said Henry.

She added, “When there’s a virus anywhere, there’s virus risk everywhere.”

While Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new case of COVID19 for a while, there has been a huge wake-up call across the Strait of Georgia.

With the loosening of restrictions and businesses reopening, some people have loosened their practices of washing their hands, physical distancing, and staying home if they feel ill.

Case in point, Dr. Henry said a family gathering of approximately 30 people in Fraser Health has seen a spike in COVID19 cases and that needs to be a warning to everyone.

“It was a family gathering that was a combination of inside and outside, there were approximately 30 people and at least 15 of them have tested positive,” said Henry.

“That is a warning sign to us all,” added Henry.

Henry said British Columbians can’t afford to become complacent and respect that the virus can spread quickly.

Ten cases were announced in the province yesterday; eight in Fraser Health, one in Vancouver Coastal Health, and one in Northern Health.