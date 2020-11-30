The COVID-19 pandemic is playing grinch again.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre is announcing that the Christmas Train has been cancelled this year, amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The decision to cancel what’s a holiday tradition for many follows the cancellation of the Halloween Train.

Back in June, to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, train rides returned, but at a reduced capacity.

“The train holds 113 to 115 people, but of course we can’t do that with proper physical distancing, so we’ll probably have 35 to 40 people on a train ride. Between each train ride we will be disinfecting the entire train, all the seats, dropping people off down below, disinfecting the seats again, and then coming back up and having another train,” said Manager Chris Gale.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre is one of the countless businesses helped out by the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

General Manager Chris Gale said the help from the federal government has been fantastic.

“It has been amazing, actually, the support we’ve got from the government, we’re just lucky we live in Canada because (I tell you), we had to lay all of our staff off, they’ve been off for six months, but now, with the wage subsidies we’re able to bring every single one back,” said Gale.

