Health Canada has officially approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The regulator says on its website that it has completed its review of the clinical data submitted by Pfizer and have deemed it safe for use.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases are surging across the country.

Officials are putting the finishing touches on a plan to roll out the first doses to roughly 124,500 Canadians working in front line healthcare and long-term care.

The first vaccinations could begin as soon as next week.