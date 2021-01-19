Lights to turn blue in Duncan next month
Blue lights. Photo by Johny Goerend on Unsplash
Local landmarks will be lit up in blue come February 22nd after Duncan City Council supported a proposal from the Girl Guides of Canada.
February 22nd, World Thinking Day is all about international friendship where girls from 150 nations speak out on issues affecting them to promote girl empowerment.
Councillor Tom Duncan suggested a copy of the motion be sent to the CVRD, so the big stick can also be lit up on that day.