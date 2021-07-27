Volunteers from the Cowichan Lake & River Stewardship Society transfer salmon fry from drying pools to the river's main channel. Photograph courtesy of CLRSS.

The flow of water in the Cowichan River is being reduced over three days this week from seven cubic metres per second to 5.5 CMS.

Brian Houle of Catalyst Crofton says that on Wednesday the flow of water will be cut by half a cubic metre per second and that reduction will be repeated on Thursday and again on Friday.

This is being done to maintain the water level of Cowichan Lake.

According to Houle, Cowichan Lake’s level continues to decline “and 2021 is now a water shortage year like too many before.”

Federal and provincial regulators have approved Catalyst Crofton’s request to reduce the flow of the Cowichan River.

The impact on fish in the river will be monitored and managed.

The plan is to maintain the flow of water in the Cowichan River at 5.5 CMS, but a reduction to 4.5 CMS later is possible.