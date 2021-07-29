If you lack air conditioning at home, or are out and about in the community and need to escape the heat, several cooling shelters are in operation around the Cowichan Valley during our latests heatwave.

They will operate from noon until 8pm today, Friday and Saturday.

The cooling shelter locations are in the Cowichan Community Centre on James Street, the Crofton Community Centre on Musgrave Street, the Chemainus Seniors Centre on Willow Street, the Siem Lelum Gymnasium on River Road, the Kerry Park Recreation Centre on Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road, and the Lake Cowichan Community Centre on South Shore Road.

Each provides a cool space to get away from from the high outdoor temperatures, and water will be provided.