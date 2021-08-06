Fire on North Slope of Mount Prevost has broken out, it is not yet under control - Photo submitted by a listener

A wildfire has broken out and has not yet been contained on the North Slope of Mount Prevost.

As of 11 this morning, the wildfire had spread to 10-hectares of land.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Cowichan Valley Regional District for one property at 7990 Mount Prevost road.

The district says everyone should be prepared in case of an evacuation, but says it will try to give everyone as much advance notice as possible.

Some things you can do are set a meeting place for family should you get separated; have your essential items such as passports, ID’s and other valuables ready to go at a moment’s notice; and prepare your vehicles for transportation. That can include things like having your vehicle filled with gas.

They also say to look after those in your care. This includes preparing those vulnerable in your life for a potential evacuation. That includes those with disabilities, children, neighbours, pets, and livestock.

The District will be providing more information later this evening.