The first-ever multi-day e-mountain bike challenge is coming to the Cowichan Valley next weekend. From October 22nd to 24th, the Mega Volt will hosted by BC Bike Race and the Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society.

The three-day race will have four different stages with stints on Maple Mountain and Mount Tzouhalem. There are six categories for entry: Open Men, Open Women, Open Non- Binary, 40+ (men, women), 50+ (men, women), 60+ (men, women).

Registration is limited to 75 participants in this first year of the race. It’ll cost participants a hair shy of five hundred dollars to participate. For their money, long with the experience itself they will get a fully managed course with medical professionals on scene, two and a half days of riding, post-ride re-fuelling, and a goodie bag full of merch.

If you’d like to support the race, but can’t participate they are also looking for volunteers to support the event.

More information on the event can be found on the event’s website.