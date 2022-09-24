A Duncan woman is receiving a medal and recognition as a hero for saving the life of a man when an explosion and fire destroyed his mobile home.

Seventy year old Suzanne Fortin has been named a Carnegie Hero for rescuing 75-year old David Munce.

In March of 2021, Fortin heard an explosion and saw smoke coming from a nearby home.

She rushed to help and found Munce dazed and motionless inside near the stove, with flames on the wall behind the stove.

Fortin helped him out before the mobile home was completely engulfed by flames.

- Advertisement -

Munce suffered burns to his hands and was taken to hospital.

Founded in 1904 by US industrialist Andrew Carnegie, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission recognizes people who perform acts of heroism in civilian life.

Those selected by the Commission are awarded the Carnegie Medal and are eligible for financial consideration.

More than 10,000 medals have been awarded.