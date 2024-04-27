Two island residents say they’re looking for votes as they journey towards their goal of winning Canada’s Got Talent.

So far, the Duncan and Nanaimo natives have received four approvals from the judges on the show and say if they make it to the final round, on May 14, they will need everyone’s support to win.

Carlo and Jackson are representing the island under the name of Funkanometry and according to their social media have made appearances on America’s Got Talent in 2022 and NBC’s World of Dance season 3 and 4.

For a link to their auditions visit their YouTube.

For more information, and how to stay tuned, visit Funkanometry’s website.