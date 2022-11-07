Strong winds in the Strait of Georgia are leading to changes in BC Ferries schedule for today.

All sailings on the route between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay have been canceled for the day.

The route is normally run by the Queen of Oak Bay and the Queen of Cowichan ships, which are getting the day off.

Since the Queen of Cowichan also runs a couple of sailings in each direction on the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale route, they have been canceled for the same reason.

The Queen of Surrey has been shifted to the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale route on a revised schedule to make up for those missed sailings.

Departing Horseshoe Bay Departing Langdale 6:30 pm 7:35 pm 8:40 pm 9:50 pm 10:55 pm –

“We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of these sailing cancellations,” says BC Ferries in a release. “For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter, or call us toll free at 1-888-223-3779.”

No indication yet if this problem will persist as we continue through the week.