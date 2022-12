Drivers in downtown Duncan may encounter some delays as Flynn Canada will be loading materials and equipment by crane.

It will take place at 15 Craig Street, where there will be single-lane alternating traffic from 7:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M on Thursday.

Traffic may also be affected on Government St., Allenby Rd., and Underwood St.

Traffic Personnel will be on-site to ensure the safety of pedestrians and traffic around the site.