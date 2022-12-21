The Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Cowichan Valley Regional District have negotiated a new contact for unionised employees.

CUPE Local 358 and the CVRD reached a four-year collective agreement with improvements in benefits and premiums, an hourly wage increase of 3.24 per cent, plus a 25 cent per hour flat increase retroactive for 2022, four per cent in the second year, 3.5 per cent in the third year, and three per cent in the fourth year.

CUPE Local 358 represents approximately 240 CVRD employees.

Local 358 President Jeff Parker says the success of the negotiations was due to a healthy and robust relationship between the union and the regional district.

The collective agreement covers the period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025.