A hockey player that grew up in the Nanaimo Minor Hockey system has been drafted in the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Matthew Wood was selected 15th overall by the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.

Wood had spent this season with the University of Connecticut putting up nearly a point per game – 11 goals and 34 points through 35 games. His college career started after he utterly dominated the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Victoria Grizzlies in 2021-22. He lead the league with 45 goals and 40 assists in 46 games played. He could leave college at any time to play pro but will be returning to UConn this fall.

In a media availability, Wood says he talked to Nashville before the draft.

“I don’t know if it was a surprise, I had talked to [Nashville] a bit. I think any time you hear your name called it’s a bit of a surprise but it wasn’t too shocking, and I couldn’t be happier,” he says.

Wood is by far not the only British Columbia connection in the NHL draft. The BC connection started with Vancouver’s Connor Bedard, who was drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Four players were drafted directly from the BCHL, with the Penticton Vees Bradly Nadeau highest among those selected at 30th overall, by the Carolina Hurricanes.