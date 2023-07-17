What do you think about the current state of transit in the Cowichan Valley?

That’s a question that BC Transit hopes you’ll answer as they develop their new local area transit plan for CVRD communities south of Duncan.

They’re specifically looking at revamping routes 5, 8, and 9, which run through Eagle Heights, Mill Bay, and Shawnigan Lake, respectively.

They’ve got a public survey open now until the end of July. BC Transit says the survey will explore new routes and service options to improve transit service making it more frequent and direct while still maintaining the current key service areas.

You can find the survey on the BC Transit website.