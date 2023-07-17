Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCowichan ValleyBC Transit looking for feedback on South Cowichan Routes
Cowichan Valley

BC Transit looking for feedback on South Cowichan Routes

By Nicholas Arnold
BC Transit Bus Stop - Photo by Nicholas Arnold; Vista Radio Staff

What do you think about the current state of transit in the Cowichan Valley?

That’s a question that BC Transit hopes you’ll answer as they develop their new local area transit plan for CVRD communities south of Duncan.

They’re specifically looking at revamping routes 5, 8, and 9, which run through Eagle Heights, Mill Bay, and Shawnigan Lake, respectively.

They’ve got a public survey open now until the end of July. BC Transit says the survey will explore new routes and service options to improve transit service making it more frequent and direct while still maintaining the current key service areas.

You can find the survey on the BC Transit website.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM