The Cowichan branch of Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue had a busy Monday after a training exercise turned into a real rescue.

According to RMC-SAR volunteer Mark Winfield, a crew from SAR 34 was out conducting a training exercise in Satellite Channel when they received a distress call from a boat near Ferine Island.

“They were firing off flares when we got there,” says Winfield. “It was apparent that you know, they were taking on water quickly and the boat was probably going to sink without any intervention. We took off the family of five and then that gave us time to deal with the boat itself.”

The crew managed to stop the leak and tow the boat back to Canoe Cove where the owner removed it from the water.

Winfield adds that people shouldn’t hesitate to give them a call if they are in distress and that RCMSAR is happy to assist where they can.

RCMSAR is a volunteer search and rescue organization that works alongside the coast guard to provide emergency assistance on the water.