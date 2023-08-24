Nanaimo RCMP and health-care providers are asking for help in locating 33-year-old Drew Mancell after he went missing last week. They say his disappearance has them concerned for his safety and well-being.

Police say Mancell has no fixed address within the city and an extensive search of homeless shelters and encampments has so far turned up no sign of him.

Mancell is described as a six-foot-two Caucasian man, approximately 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.