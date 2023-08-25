Nanaimo RCMP say one youth has been airlifted to Victoria Hospital with potentially life-threatening conditions after he was struck by two cars at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Nova Street, shortly before 5 p.m. yesterday.

According to RCMP, officers spoke with several witnesses and reviewed dashcam footage, which revealed the boy being struck first by a vehicle traveling southbound on Howard Avenue, then being struck again by another vehicle headed northbound.

RCMP say both drivers remained at the scene and fully cooperated with officers, and although preliminary, speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any information on the boy’s condition.