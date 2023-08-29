The CVRD says without urgent water conservation measures the region could see the escalation of water restrictions to stage 4.

They suggest residents take small steps to curb their water use, like installing low-flow shower heads, running dishwashers only when full, and reusing water for plants and lawns.

Currently, most water systems in the CVRD are under stage 3 restrictions which limit water use that doesn’t involve hand watering or drip irrigation.

A stage 4 water restriction would severely limit conventional watering of lawns and gardens and would also prohibit washing of vehicles.

The Cowichan Valley is experiencing Level 5 drought conditions, which is the highest level possible according to the province.