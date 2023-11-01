Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a long line of island-wide thefts after batteries were stolen from railway control boxes.

Police say the thefts range from Langford to the Comox Valley and have been happening since August, with five incidents happening in Nanaimo alone.

Reserve constable Gary O’Brien says so far there are no leads because of when the incidents are taking place.

“Thefts are occurring late at night, and in most cases, there are no witnesses or CCTV in the area to assist with the investigation,” O’Brien says.

RCMP is asking for the public to watch for suspicious activity around railway crossings and report any unusual activity to police.

Repairing the boxes and replacing the batteries is estimated to cost $800,000.