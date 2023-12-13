The BC United party has announced their new Candidate for the Cowichan Valley ahead of next year’s provincial election.

They announced that Jon Coleman will run in 2024 for the re-drawn Cowichan Valley riding.

Coleman is a member of Cowichan Tribes and owner of Jon-Co Contracting in Duncan.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon says that Coleman will be a strong voice fighting to fix our province.

“I am honoured to represent BC United in the Cowichan Valley,” says Coleman “I know we can fix the critical issues facing our community, like the rising cost-of-living, lack of affordable housing, a healthcare system in crisis, and rising crime.”