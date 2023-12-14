The BC Conservation Service says they are currently not pursuing action against the infamous wolfdog because it doesn’t fall within their jurisdiction.

Several attacks throughout the Parksville-Coombs area have left residents feeling what they call fear, frustration, and uneasiness. There have been several sightings and four attacks by the animal over the past several months.

In a statement from the BC Conservation Officer Service, the animal isn’t in their classification, but they have been directed by the province to help.

“Wolfdog is not considered wildlife, or a Controlled Alien Species and it doesn’t fall under the jurisdiction of the BC Conservation Officer Service,” the COS writes. “Minister Heyman has asked the Conservation Officer Service to reach out to formally offer assistance to the RCMP and the regional district.”

He says they have reached out to offer their help and will also be contacting the Regional District Animal Control, again, to offer the same assistance.

Wolfdog is estimated to have caused upwards of $80,000 in damages so far along with the death of one European puppy, Ocean.