New legislation aims to better prepare communities for emergencies and disasters in BC.

The Emergency and Disaster Management Act will focus on disaster risk reduction and enhancing emergency preparedness. The province says it will replace the Emergency Program Act.

Acting minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness George Heyman says a revised act is needed as summers get hotter in BC.

“Winters are getting more unpredictable, and flooding is becoming more severe,” he said. “The new Emergency and Disaster Management Act places a greater emphasis on mitigating the impacts of emergencies before they happen.”

Along with implementing climate-informed risk assessments, the act will also have municipalities and districts cooperate with Indigenous governing bodies, in the hopes of using Indigenous knowledge for future management practices.

- Advertisement -

The province adds they are working on a task force for emergencies, with plans to provide action-oriented recommendations before the wildfire season next year.