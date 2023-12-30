North Cowichan Duncan RCMP are looking into an incident involving gunshots fired on Christmas Eve.

At around 3 in the morning, police received a report of individuals firing shots at a Mosaic Security Officer on Holt Main near Waters Road.

“Preliminary information suggested that two black vehicles with large off-road tires were parked 8 km down Holt Mainroad and 1 kilometre up Holt 97 at a T- junction,” say police in a press release. “When Security Patrol approached, several shots were allegedly fired in their direction.”

Police were unable to locate the vehicles and surveyed the area over the next days determining it was an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.

However, if you do have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact North Cowichan Duncan RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-748-5522.