Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement late Wednesday afternoon about the possibility of “significant snowfall” for the Malahat, and from Duncan north to Fanny Bay on East Vancouver Island.

A low pressure centre and approaching arctic front are expected to bring snow beginning Thursday afternoon and ending late Thursday night.

Meteorologists say there is still some uncertainty at this time about how much snow may fall.

The snow will be accompanied by much colder temperatures with lows of -7°C expected on Thursday night, -6°C during the day on Friday and -9°C Celcius at night.

The sub-zero temperatures will persist into next week.