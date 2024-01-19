Highway conditions on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are slushy this morning from the mix of rain and snow that fell last night.

Environment Canada had issued warnings Thursday calling for heavy snow to fall over most of the region, mixed with rain overnight, and freezing rain possible in the Nanaimo and Malahat areas.

This morning Highway –1 is a mix of slush and pooling water on the Malaht Summit.

Cowichan Valley School District is reporting that schools are open today and all buses are running, but parents should expect delays in pickup.

BC Hydro reports multiple power outages this morning across the island and Sunshine Coast.

On the South Island crews are working to restore service to customers on Gabriola Island and in Duncan.

On Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued snowfall warnings for East Vancouver Island and inland areas, and a wind warning for Port Hardy and the North Island.

Accumulations of snow from 10 to 20 centimetres were expected.

Periods of snow were forecast for the Sunshine Coast, mixed with rain overnight.

Warmer temperatures and rain are forecast for all areas of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast today.